Smiriti Kalra refuses to kiss Aashim Gulati in Dil Sambhal Ja Zara

10 Jan 2018 07:11 PM

Television is currently in its booming and experimenting stage. During this stage, the makers are trying to test and try new things. kissing on television which was once a daunting topic to discuss, now has become a part and parcel in recent times.

It was all started by Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain wherein for the first time on Indian TV the lead characters lip-locked on prime time. Later on, it became quite a trend. While some actors are comfortable doing it, the others aren’t.

TV actress Smiriti Kalra who is currently seen in Star Plus’ Dil Sambhal Ja Zara has refused to kiss on screen. According to our information, a track in the matured love drama demanded a kissing scene between the two characters Ahana and Rehan played by Smiriti Kalra and Aashim Gulati respectively. However, a source reveals that Smiriti put her foot down and refrained to kiss on screen. The makers understanding her point didn’t force her to do the sequence.

The talented and beautiful artist Smiriti best known for her character in Suvreen Guggal is quite particular about her philosophy and morals. “There’s nothing of that sorts happening. I wasn’t comfortable doing a scene, so there is no smooch sequence happening,” Smiriti shared when TellyChakkar contacted her.  She further added, “If I would have kissed him on television, everyone would have gone berserk and started writing about it which is something I’m not looking forward to.”

Smiriti earlier in an interview with TellyChakkar shared that it is not easy for her to do intimate scenes on screen since she is a shy girl in real.

