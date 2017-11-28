Smita Singh says people in the house are misusing the platform this season

Actress Smita Singh, who is known for comedy and adorable charecters in the shows like Hitler Didi, Bhagyavidhata and Thapki Pyaar Ki, talks about the controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss has changed from what it used to be initially. Now, the people inside the house fight worse than road side goons. It's no more entertaining for me. I think people in the house should display their creativity and talent. They need to understand the value of the platform.

According to me, contestants look too gorgeous and pretty inside the house but they unfortunately play evil. The way they perform sometime is shameful to watch. Being from the same fraternity I dont wish people to judge and point us saying we are like that, who looks to be educated but behaves uneducated.

When asked if she would want to join the coming seasons, "I would love to be part, if the show becomes what it used to be initially, but now I doubt. I don't feel if can adjust in that atmosphere. It would be really difficult for me and if I lose my patience, it would be harmful for other contestants anyway (laughs)"