News

Smriti Irani takes a dig at her character Tulsi Virani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 07:17 PM
MUMBAI: Union Minister and former actress Smriti Irani is quite active on social media. She shares some hilarious memes and videos on her Instagram handle.

And now, once again, she has grabbed headlines as she shared a post that takes a dig at her famous role of Tulsi Virani that she played in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In the left picture, we can see Smriti in Tulsi's avatar, and the right picture is one of her recent photos. She captioned it, ‘#when one Thursday looks at another #tbt.’

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered in the year 2000 on Star Plus and went on to become one of the longest running and most famous shows. The show was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It achieved great heights of success and was the number one TV show for eight long years. Smriti won many awards for her portrayal of the ideal bahu.
