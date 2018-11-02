Smriti Tarun Khanna roped in for Shrimad Bhagvad

MUMBAI: Earlier, TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Bollywood actor Nikhil Dwivedi all set to make his big debut as a producer on the small screen. Once again, we are back to update you on the latest happenings from the world of television.

Nikhil, who was seen in blockbuster movies like Raavan, Shor in the City, and Hate Story, is gearing up for his big-budget show on TV, Shrimad Bhagavad, a mythological drama slated to air on Colors.

Joining the cast of the show we have the stunning Smriti Tarun Khanna, who has been seen in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and is quite admired by fans and audience for her role in the movie Manoj Bhaiya in 2008.

Sources confirm that the gorgeous lady will be seen playing the role of Rani Iravati, wife of Raja Parikshit.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress, who seemed super excited for the show to go on floors. ‘Yes, I am playing the role of Rani Iravati in the show, and I am super excited to be a part of the show, as I would also get to learn so much about the great epic,’ says Smriti.

‘I am ecstatic about my role in the show, as the story about Iravati and Parikshit is one of the most interesting ones of all time,’ she adds.

She shared that this is a great opportunity for her professionally.

The show also features Amit Pachori as Lord Vishnu and Priyanka Singh as Goddess Laxmi.

Keep reading this space for more updates!