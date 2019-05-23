Snake bites Guddan; Akshat walks on burning coal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Shoonya Square) has been wining hearts and charts. The show has managed to keep viewers hooked with its storyline and the outstanding performances of the actors.

Now, in the upcoming track, a snake bites Guddan (Kanika Mann), and she is thus hospitalized.

Akshat (Nishant Singh Malkhani) performs a maha arti for her health.

He even goes to the extent of walking on burning coal. Will Akshat's prayers for Guddan work?