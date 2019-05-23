News

Snake bites Guddan; Akshat walks on burning coal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 06:23 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Shoonya Square) has been wining hearts and charts. The show has managed to keep viewers hooked with its storyline and the outstanding performances of the actors.

Now, in the upcoming track, a snake bites Guddan (Kanika Mann), and she is thus hospitalized.

Akshat (Nishant Singh Malkhani) performs a maha arti for her health.

He even goes to the extent of walking on burning coal. Will Akshat's prayers for Guddan work?

Tags > Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, storyline, Guddan (Kanika Mann), Akshat (Nishant Singh Malkhani), maha arti for her health, burning coal, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Popular TV celebrities attend Aladdin's...

Popular TV celebrities attend Aladdin's special screening!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan

past seven days