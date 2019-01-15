Sneha Kapoor and Lavin Gothi are proud parents of a baby boy

MUMBAI: Sneha Kapoor and Lavin Gothi, a couple who met on the sets of Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance, are in a happy space in their personal and professional livese.
Both Sneha and Lavin are media shy and keeps their personal affairs low key. The duo tied the knot in 2014. The couple welcomed their first baby boy on 19th March 2018. The duo gave him a beautiful name: Ziaan.
A close friend, on the request of anonymity said, ‘Both of them are very reserved, and that’s the reason why a lot of people don’t know that they have a baby. Sneha and Lavin are great parents and are totally family people. They absolutely do not like undue attention from the media.’
Apart from being young parents, Sneha and Lavin are doing commendable jobs in their respective fields. Sneha is busy with her dance institute SKI, whereas Lavin is playing an important role in Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan as Hridoy Mazumdar.
We contacted Sneha and Lavin, but they remained unavailable for comment.
Here are a few pics of their baby boy. Have a look.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations on creating a new life and starting your new legacy @snehakapoor_ski ma'am Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, laughter and joy.Wishing you all the best in this exciting new stage of your lives with your new baby.Wishing you and your new baby many years of good health, love, and happiness.Wishing you joy and happiness, and plently of wonderful moments together. Tons of love to both @snehakapoor_ski ma'am @lavin_7513 sir and the BABY
View this post on Instagram
(NO COPY PLEASE) Okay! So this is the Most Cutest pictureeee Look at themm they are world to mee My Jaaan My Lifes My Happinessss my smileee my everythinggg Just Can’t Express the Happinesss #Ziaaan Is everything and #Mam Is my Universseee ILOVEEEETHEMMMTHEMOSTTTT @snehakapoor_ski @snehakapoor_ski
