Sneha Kapoor and Lavin Gothi are proud parents of a baby boy

MUMBAI: Sneha Kapoor and Lavin Gothi, a couple who met on the sets of Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance, are in a happy space in their personal and professional livese.

Both Sneha and Lavin are media shy and keeps their personal affairs low key. The duo tied the knot in 2014. The couple welcomed their first baby boy on 19th March 2018. The duo gave him a beautiful name: Ziaan.

A close friend, on the request of anonymity said, ‘Both of them are very reserved, and that’s the reason why a lot of people don’t know that they have a baby. Sneha and Lavin are great parents and are totally family people. They absolutely do not like undue attention from the media.’

Apart from being young parents, Sneha and Lavin are doing commendable jobs in their respective fields. Sneha is busy with her dance institute SKI, whereas Lavin is playing an important role in Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan as Hridoy Mazumdar.

We contacted Sneha and Lavin, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Here are a few pics of their baby boy. Have a look.