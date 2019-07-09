Snehal Rai to enter Colors’ Vish

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.
We recently reported about Nalini Negi entering the show.
Now the latest update is that actress Snehal Rai will also join the cast of the show.
A source close to the project said, “ Snehal will play the role an important role. Her character will be named Rayna.
Snehal was seen in Ishq Ka Rang Safed.
We couldn’t connect with Snehal for a comment.
