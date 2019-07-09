News

Snehal Rai to enter Colors’ Vish

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
09 Jul 2019 11:30 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

We recently reported about Nalini Negi entering the show.

(Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/nalini-negi-enter-colors-vish-190704 )

Now the latest update is that actress Snehal Rai will also join the cast of the show.

A source close to the project said, “ Snehal will play the role an important role. Her character will be named Rayna.

Snehal was seen in Ishq Ka Rang Safed.

We couldn’t connect with Snehal for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 
 
Tags > Snehal Rai, Colors, Vish, TV show, TellyChakkar,

