Snehashish sir has made a rule to speak in Hindi on Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki’s sets: Rajdeep

10 Jan 2018 09:15 AM

Actor Rajdeep Gupta, who is currently seen in the Hindi soap Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki which airs on Star Bharat, revealed that producer Snehashish Chakraborty has made a rule to speak in Hindi on the sets. 

Produced by Blues Productions, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki is the remake of the popular Bengali serial Bhojo Gobindo. The show is set in Kolkata, Bengal and it has several actors from Bengal with Rajdeep being one of them.

Speaking about being comfortable in Hindi, Rajdeep said to TellyChakkar, “Well, I am half Bengali as my mom is a Bengali and my dad is a non Bengali. So I grew up talking in Hindi at home.”

Sweta Bhattacharya, previously seen in Jarowar Jhumko and now playing the female lead in Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, is a well known TV actress from Bengal. When asked whether he communicates with her in Bengali or not, he revealed, “On sets we all talk in Hindi. That's a rule made by Snehashish sir which is nice as it helps. In fact, the director and dop (director of photography) talk in Hindi on sets. The girl (Prakruti Mishra) who's playing my wife even she's from Orissa.”   

With different people from different cultural backgrounds, it must be fun on the sets. Commenting on this, the actor said, “These guys are all very talented and lovely. Kanhaiya, whose real name is Vishal (Vashishtha), is already a known national face. He's a brilliant actor and very down to earth person. It's just been a month we are shooting and we are already good buddies. We all have a gala time in between the shoots. The best part is even they are mischievous like me…so I gel up with them 

