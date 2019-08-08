Snehil Dixit Mehra to be part of ALTBalaji’s Apharan season 2

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji recently dropped a hint about the second season of its most iconic web series, Apharan….Sabka Katega.



The action–suspense thriller was widely appreciated among the masses for the strong performances given by Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, Varun Badola, and Nidhi Singh. In the second season, if sources are to be believed, a female antagonist will take the game of 'firauti' a step ahead. Rumours are rife that Mallika Sherawat and Aditi Rao Hydari are being considered for this role.



TellyChakkar has learned that actor Snehil Dixit Mehra, who gained immense popularity for her stint in the first season, has been retained for the upcoming installment as well.



We have heard that her character was impressive that the makers have decided to develop her role further. She is likely to be seen alongside Arunoday.



The second season will continue featuring Arunoday and Nidhi, while the rest of cast will change.



TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the series. Stay tuned!