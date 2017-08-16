Life of an actor is not easy!

An actor’s profession requires a lot of dedication, hard work and long shooting schedules to meet the telecast deadlines.

The hectic shooting hours often turn out to be very tiring for the actors and they find it difficult to continue their shoots.

The same scenario happened with the dedicated actress Preetika Rao, who is currently seen as Mohini on Star Plus’ daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films).

The storyline of the daily will soon be coming up with a rain sequence of Ayaan (Mohit Sehgal) and Mohini (Preetika Rao). Our source from the sets informed us, the scene required the actors to shoot in wet clothes for long hours. In addition to this, big fans were used while shooting for the sequence to get the windy effect.

We hear that, Preetika continued to shoot for long 7 hours in wet clothes and at the end of the day she found it very tiring to continue doing more scenes but because she was required in the scene, the production team found it difficult to let her go and thus convinced her to do it.

We hear that she was eventually left in tears!

She was supposed to shoot for an emotional scene with co-actor Sanjeeda Sheikh and everyone present on the sets at the moment convinced her to go ahead with the scene thinking that the scene with turn out to be the best with her natural tears.

When we contacted Preetika, she told us, “I worked in wet clothes for the whole day because of the rain sequence. The storm fans made the condition even more cold and windy. I had to sustain myself in that condition the whole day for the outdoor as well as indoor scenes in wet clothes till 6 PM since morning. I also had a costume trial in between. All this made me so exhausted and totally drained my energy that I almost had a nervous breakdown. I couldn't get up from my make-up room to go on the sets and I was almost in tears. Somehow the production people convinced me to go and do the scene.”

“I had a nervous breakdown for the second time on sets and I was in tears yet again (chuckles). I was not able to perform so I requested all of them for my pack up but then our director told me that, 'you are in the right mood now and you have tears in your eyes so why don’t you just say your lines?' So I pulled myself and did the scene. The scene came out really well and the director was very happy to get the correct emotion. The plus point was that, I was required to sit in the scene and not stand. Even Sanjeeda had convinced me to do the scene at that moment because she felt that my expressions were perfect at the moment. She was very co-operative and very happy with the outcome of the scene. Although, I was in a very bad condition but it emotionally supported the scene and was loved by all,” she continued.

Well, all's well that ends well! Way to go girl.