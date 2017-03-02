Hot Downloads

News

Sofia Hayat gets ENGAGED

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 01:47 PM

It is time for celebration as another tinsel town beauty is all set to get hitched!

Popular foreign beauty Sofia Hayat who created a stir with her bold avatar has reportedly got engaged.

The lady, who shocked the world recently by recalling herself as a nun has posted a picture on her Instagram account announcing her happy moments.

Here have a look:

Although there is no clarity of who has she got engaged to, one of her earlier post does give a hint of the man she is dating. Check:

Stay hooked we will get more details!!!

 

 

