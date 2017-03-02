Sofia Hayat gets ENGAGED

It is time for celebration as another tinsel town beauty is all set to get hitched!

Popular foreign beauty Sofia Hayat who created a stir with her bold avatar has reportedly got engaged.

The lady, who shocked the world recently by recalling herself as a nun has posted a picture on her Instagram account announcing her happy moments.

Here have a look:

Intimate dinner at Sketch to celebrate our engagement in the private room in the Lecture room retaurant....they made us a congratulations cake..spreading the love A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

Although there is no clarity of who has she got engaged to, one of her earlier post does give a hint of the man she is dating. Check:

These 2 beautiful divine beings are waiting for me to serve them their main course. Which such beautiful cheeky faces, how can I refuse!! Love you both sooooo much. A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:39am PST

Stay hooked we will get more details!!!