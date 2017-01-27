Hot Downloads

Sohail Khan to join Neha Dhupia as judge of Colors’ Chhote Miyan

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
27 Jan 2017 06:21 PM

Talented actor, producer and director, Sohail Khan will soon return to TV as the judge of a comedy reality show!!

Sohail, who has earlier been the judge on reality show Comedy Circus, will soon be joining elegant actress Neha Dhupia as the judge of Colors’ stand-up comedy reality show Chhote Miyan.

As we know, Chhote Miyan produced by Endemol spread its wings with its first season in the year 2008. Now, the reality show will be back with its 4th edition.

Chhote Miyan has been a successful stand-up comedy show on television. The show will have kids from all over the country proving their mettle in stand-up comedy.

The last season of the show had Sachin Pilgaonkar and Mahima Chaudhary judging it.

As we know, Bharti Singh will be hosting this edition of the stand-up reality.

Chhote Miyan will replace Comedy Nights Bachao and will launch in February.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson and the spokesperson at Endemol, but did not get through to them.

Watch this space for more updates.

