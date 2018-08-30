Sohail Khan’s Comedy Circus to replace Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Dumdaar Weekend is all set to bid farewell to the audience, with just three episodes remaining. This coming weekend, the show will telecast only one episode, which will feature Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The finale, which will be aired next week, which will have Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee sharing screen space with Salman Khan. It is touted to be the best episode so far. The reason there is only one episode this week is that the channel wants to unveil some special footage of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is also reported that Sohail Khan’s Comedy Circus will replace Dus Ka Dum.

The makers have decided to unveil KBC by airing special moments and video clips from past episodes. The final episodes of Dus Ka Dum will be aired on 7 and 8 September. Comedy Circus will be launched next weekend.

Dus Ka Dum returned after nine years but failed to leave an impression on the audience. It was then pushed from weekdays to weekends, and it did manage to pick up but couldn’t replicate the same numbers.

Post the show, Salman Khan would be seen hosting Bigg Boss 12, which promises to be unique this season. The show premieres from September 16.

