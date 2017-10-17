Hot Downloads

News

Soma Rathod to enter Hum Paanch Phir Se

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2017 02:59 PM

Big Magic’s popular series Hum Paanch Phir Se never fails to entertain its viewers with exciting twists and turns.

To add more fun to the show, a new entrant is set to join the series soon.

We hear that, actress Soma Rathod, who is seen in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain and has earlier acted in Laaptaganj, will soon be seen portraying a new role in Hum Paanch Phir Se

Our source informs us, “Soma will soon be entering as Fufi in Hum Paanch Phir Se. Her entry is expected to happen this week and her character will crack up more laughter for the audience in the upcoming episodes.”

We tried reaching out to Soma but she remained unavailable.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates. 

