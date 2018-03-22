Somya Seth relives her childhood days

Mumbai: Being a mother is the greatest blessing…that smile of your child is something that can brighten your dull day; the natural state of motherhood is unselfishness…

Well, Somya Seth, popular for her role as Navya in Navya-Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, was recently blessed with an adorable baby. Her son is like the ray of sunshine in her life.

The actress is simply loving this new phase in her life and also reliving her own childhood days. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram, wherein she can be seen playing and enjoying the snow just like a kid would do when he/ she sees the first snow of the season.

Take a look at the video -

A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth) on Mar 21, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

The stunning yummy mummy even shared a winsome click with her son which is too cute to handle. It won’t be incorrect to say, “Like mother, like son.” We are simply in awe of the click.

A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth) on Mar 20, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

Seeing the pleasing mother son duo, the only thing we want to say is ‘Touchwood’.