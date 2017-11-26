Sonakshi asks 'Om Shanti Om' contestant to playback for her

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has requested Priya Malik, a contestant from music reality TV show "Om Shanti Om", to playback for her.

"Priya is the pride of 'Om Shanti Om'. I am so happy that I am a part of her journey in the show. I hope that she makes her singing debut in Bollywood as a playback singer by singing for me. I would be really happy," Sonakshi said in a statement.

"Om Shanti Om" is a show dedicated to provide a platform for the talented singers to perform old, melodious devotional songs. It is aired on Star Bharat.