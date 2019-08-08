Sonakshi becomes Rohit's support system in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently showcasing Sonakshi and Rohit's search of the real culprit responsible for his sister's wardrobe malfunction.



Sonakshi and Rohit's mission brings them closer, and they start to understand each other well. Rohit realizes that Sonakshi is a good person.



Sonakshi also realizes that Rohit has feelings and is bearing a past pain. She thus supports Rohit.



Their equation thus takes a surprising turn as their nok - jhoks start to turn into care for each other.



Sonakshi becomes an emotional support system for Rohit, and the latter does not even realize when he becomes dependent on her.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.