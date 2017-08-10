Happy times ahead for Dev and Sonakshi in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams).

In the recent episode, viewers have witnessed that Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) kicks his brother Vicky (Vaibhav Singh) out of the house after Dev catches him cheating in the business and everybody in the house is being sad about the entire incident.

Now, in the upcoming episode, according to our sources, Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) will announce her pregnancy to the family, and this news will bring a smile on everyone’s face.

Yes, the pretty girl Sonakshi will share her second time pregnancy news with the Dixit family during Rakhi celebration. This good news will brighten everyone's mood and it will call for a double celebration in the house.

Wow, that sure is adorable!

We tried to reach out to actors but they remained unavailable for comment.