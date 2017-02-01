Sonakshi to set Dev’s office on fire in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang...

The ‘hate’ story of Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) will see a maha interesting sequence in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams).

As seen so far, Sonakshi and Dev's tashan-e-ishq is still on. Now, audience will witness high-voltage drama. Sonakshi will be speaking to Suhana (Aaliya Shah) on the phone but soon Dev will enter the cabin and would snatch her phone. Sonakshi will get scared as she doesn’t want Dev to learn about her daughter.

Sonakshi will heave a sigh of relief as Suhana will cut the call before Dev could speak to her. He will then ask Sonakshi to leave as it is too late, to which she would reply that she isn’t obligated to follow his orders.

Furthermore, while leaving late at night, Sonakshi will struggle to open the office door but in vain. Dev will bribe the watchman and ask him to leave and himself head out to help his love.

However, she will refuse to take his aide and ask him to stay away. In anger, Sonakshi will then set a stack of Dev's files in fire but sadly will get trapped in office and would get trapped in the office building.

Who will save Sonakshi from this trouble? Will Dev turn out to be her rescuer?

The actors were busy with their shoot and thus couldn't connect with them.

