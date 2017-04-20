Sonal Vengurlekar's Instagram account hacked

Celebs love to connect with their fans on social media!!!

But their presence on social media, is not always easy, as HACKERS have their evil eyes set on them.

Time and again, we have heard about popular celebs’ social media accounts getting hacked.

And recently, the lovely actress Sonal Vengurlekar fell prey to a hacker's mischief.

Sonal, who is quite interactive with fans on social media, is upset these days, as her Instagram account has been hacked and deleted.

Eventually, she had to sign up for a new account and inform all her fans about the same.

Talking about the issue, Sonal shared with Tellychakkar.com, “Recently, I found myself logged out from my Instagram account and I was not able to login. Then I realised that my account was hacked and deleted. I have reported about this issue to Instagram, and meanwhile I have created a new one. If I do not get my previous account back, I will continue using this one and try to get this verified. However, I have heard that they don't verify accounts on the same name twice.”

“I feel that if the verified accounts are getting hacked, we must follow all the privacy policy thoroughly and keep a strong password,” she concluded.

We hope you recover your account soon, Sonal.