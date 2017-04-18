Soni Singh to enter BIG Magic's show ‘Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha’

BIG Magic's mythological series, ‘Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha’ has been garnering appreciation among the masses for its enthralling concept. Bringing in the oomph quotient to the storyline along with an extra dose of entertainment, ace actress – Soni Singh will be seen entering the show in the upcoming episode.

Commenting on the occasion, the talented actress, Soni Singh shared, “Yes, I am doing a cameo in Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha and my entry will be seen in the celebrity special episode. I will essay the role of Mastani which is a grey character, whose entrance in the show will mark a twist in the tale.”

The storyline will be revolving around a special episode where Eklavya and his team members are seen celebrating the victory of completing a task given to them. During the celebration, Eklavya and his team will be seen participating in a musical night planned for them. It is during this period, Mastani will be introduced. By seeking Mastani’s help, Dhanua- the antagonist wants to succeed in her evil plan against Eklavya.

Will Eklavya be able to escape from Mastani and Dhanua’s evil plan? To watch the upcoming twist in the tale and the phenomenal performance of Soni Singh as Mastani, tune into Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha on 20th April, 2017 at 7:30 pm only on BIG Magic!