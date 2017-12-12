Hot Downloads

Soni Singh to enter Star Plus’ Naamkarann

12 Dec 2017

Star Plus’ Naamkarann produced by Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada is set to take a small leap.

In the upcoming storyline, Avni (Aditi Rathore) will be sent behind the bars on killing Juhi (Poonam Preet).

Along with TV actress Priya Tandon, the sexy and suave Soni Singh of Bigg Boss fame, is roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Soni will play the character of a Sunehri who will be bar dancer by profession.

Soni Singh confirmed and shared, “Yes, I am set to enter Naamkarann. I will start shooting from tomorrow.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates! 

