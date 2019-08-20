Sonu to RETURN in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most well received shows on TV. In spite of 10 years of run, the makers at Neela Telefilms have always managed to bring something out of the box for ardent viewers.



One of the lovable characters was that of Sonu, who was away because she is pursuing further studies. She will soon return in the show.



Earlier, the role of Sonu was played by Nidhi Bhanushali. However, the actress quit, and the makers are now looking out for an apt face.



As we know, Sonu is on her way to Mumbai and challenges Tapu Sena to stop her parents Bhide and Madhavi from going to Ratnagiri so that she can surprise them.



In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that Goli and Tapu land up in Bhide’s house and try to stop them from going to Ratnagiri. They tell them that it is raining and windy there and that they should cancel their plans. However, Bhide calls his friend who works in the weather department, and he tells him that weather is pleasant and fine.



Later, Tapu and Gogi stop them and ask Madhavi to cook something for them as they are hungry. However, Bhide gives money to both the boys and leaves the house.



Will Tapu Sena manage to stop Bhide and Madhavi?