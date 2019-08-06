News

Sony SAB stars spread Khushiyon Wali Feeling with Mumbaikars

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 06:31 PM

MUMBAI: Sony SAB, India’s leading Hindi GEC, recently launched its brand campaign ‘Khushiyon Wali Feeling’ based on the philosophy that "jitni insaan ki khushi badhti hai, utni hee duniya mein insaniyat bhi badhti hai”. Taking this message forward, stars of some of Sony SAB’s most iconic shows went around to meet the kids at an NGO in Mumbai and also surprised their fans at a residential society in the town. 

SAB’s most loved actors Hiba Nawab and Nikhil Khurana, playing the role of Elaichi and Pancham respectively in Jijaji Chhat Per Hain teamed up with the  glamorous on-screen couple GuFu, played by Paras Arora and Shivani Badoni in Sony SAB’s Baavle Utaavle. The four made a fun start to the day by visiting the NGO Robin Hood Army, leaving the adorable kids awestruck as they danced and sang together with them. While the stars judged a drawing competition, they also participated in one themselves, drawing what gave them ‘Khushiyon Wali Feeling’ which was then judged by the very talented kids present there. 



After clicking a happy selfie at Robin Hood Army, the two couples then headed to a residential society to grace the residents with their presence. Answering to all the sweet and crazy questions put forward by the kids and adults combined, the actors couldn’t control their excitement to indulge in some mouth-watering chaat organized by the society. They also tried preparing some tempting ‘papdi chaat’ themselves and fed their on-screen partners with love. The artists were successful in spreading and gathering for themselves too, some Khushiyon Wali Feeling!
Tags > Sony Sab, Hindi GEC, shows, NGO Robin Hood Army, Baavle Utaavle, Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, Khushiyon Wali Feeling, Paras Arora, Shivani Badoni,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin

past seven days