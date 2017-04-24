Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi completes 300 episodes

Time to congratulate the entire team of Sony TV’s much loved show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams)!!!

The popular daily is set to air its 300th episode tonight (24 April).

The show has touched hearts of audience with its gripping story line, and the interesting twists and turns.

A lot of drama have been witnessed by viewers so far, ever since Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) parted ways. Now the ongoing episodes revolve around their reunion and the popularity of the series is just soaring with their nok jhoks.

The team is planning to celebrate the newly achieved milestone soon with a cake cutting ceremony.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Hearty congratulations to the team!!!