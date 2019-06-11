Sony TV’s Mere Sai to take a leap!

MUMBAI: TV shows and leaps seem to go hand-in-hand!



Following the current trend, we have heard Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi will soon introduce a leap in the show.



The show, which stars Abeer Soofi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole and Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles, will be taking a major leap.



The team at the Dashami Creations are still working on the plot of the show after the story jump. However, we have heard that the leap will take place soon.



We could not get through to Abeer for a comment.



TellyChakkar will be back with further developments!