Sooraj to accept Kamal Narayan’s ‘supremacy’ in Colors’ Udann

Colors’ popular show Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is presently enjoying all the limelight with high numbers, good performances and a very gripping story line. As they say, a good show comes in a package, and viewers will be entertained with more drama in the show now.

The ‘bandhua’ track of Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) has won a lot of applause, and the pain and agony of the man has indeed pained audiences and of course, Chakor (Meera Deosthale) a lot.

After all the struggle to get water for Sooraj, Chakor is now upset and wants to give a better life for Sooraj.

The coming episodes will see Chakor thinking of a new idea to get Sooraj bit of a breather.

As per sources, “Chakor will try talking it out to Sooraj to change their game plan. She will advise him to bow down to Kamal Narayan’s (Sai Ballal) supremacy, so that Sooraj will not be deprived of food and water.”

As a result of this, there will be a huge shift seen in Sooraj’s behaviour as he will accept Kamal as his ‘maalik’.

Though this will be a setback for Sooraj and Chakor’s fight back, this will only make their bond stronger!!

Guess a perfect platform for their love story is being set right here.

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them.

Watch this space for more updates.