Sooraj and Chakor’s ‘date’ in a cowshed in Colors’ Udann

Valentine’s Day has just passed!! But the fragrance of love still continues to spread and create a magical spell!!

The very much loved pair of Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale) in Colors’ popular show, Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) will get engulfed by love in tonight’s episode!!

Yes, you heard it right!! And the two will enjoy their first date. And as they say, when the ambience is romantic, you can date in any given place...

And for the ‘bandhua’ Sooraj, his moment of glory will take place in a cow shed!!

Aww!!

As per a reliable source, “Tonight’s episode will be a treat for the Sooraj – Chakor fans as a tired Sooraj will complete his task of cleaning up the cowshed. He will ask Chakor to eat with him, but Ragini (Vandana Singh) will spoil it for Sooraj by bringing good food for Chakor, and ordering him to eat only the food meant for him.”

However, Chakor will explain the importance and power in imagination, and will ask him to imagine that he is eating the best of food. Also, Chakor will leave aside her good food and will eat Sooraj’s dal roti, which will please him even more.”

A happy and joyous Sooraj and Chakor will then laugh, smile and even dance in the cow shed!!

How cute!!

Our source says, “The duo will dance to the song ‘Nazdeekiyan’ as they would think of their good old moments.”

We buzzed the actors, but they did not respond.

Are you all set to enjoy this joyous ‘date’ of Sooraj and Chakor? Drop your comments here.