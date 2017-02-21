Sooraj to now ‘battle’ it out in a game of Kabaddi in Colors’ Udann

Colors’ popular show Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) recently saw the battle for ‘survival’ between Vivaan (Paras Arora) and Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria).

While Sooraj’s weakness pulled him back, and Vivaan emerged victorious in the fight, Sooraj’s struggle to get clothes will continue this week too!!

Now, the stage will be set for Sooraj to play a game of Kabaddi!!

Yes, you heard it right!!

Kamal (Sai Ballal) will entice Sooraj to play Kabaddi with his men, who would be gigantic in stature.

So will Sooraj be able to pull it off and earn some clothes for himself?

As per a credible source, “Sooraj will find it tough to win over the huge men. He will lose the game and will feel dejected. But Chakor (Meera Deosthale) will come to Sooraj’s rescue as she will go on behalf of Sooraj to tackle the men.”

However, there will be more drama with the men trying to man-handle Chakor during the game. This will yet again enrage Sooraj, and he will get charged up to face the men again.”

Will Sooraj’s renewed energy make him the winner? Will Sooraj be able to save Chakor?

