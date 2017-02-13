Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
Sooraj to SLAP Chakor in Colors’ Udann

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2017 03:49 PM

The high-voltage drama in Colors’ popular show, Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) will continue this week, with Kamal (Sai Ballal) playing his dirty tricks on Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria). 

With Sooraj becoming a ‘bandhua’, he is being deprived of food and water by Kamal. And this is actually becoming a bone of contention for Chakor to go against Kamal. 

This week, Kamal will tell Sooraj that he will have to slap Chakor in front of him, in order to get some food. 

OMG!!                      

So will Sooraj slap Chakor? 

The answer is a ‘No’!! 

As per credible sources, “Sooraj will refuse to slap Chakor. And Chakor will yet again work out a plan to give Sooraj some food for the day.”

She will get hold of a small girl, who will silently pass on food to Sooraj.

Yay!!

The week will also see Sooraj being forced to sweep the entire village for food. 

Are you ready to see these startling sequences? 

While it is a fact that Sooraj is going through a lot of turmoil in his life, it is also certain that Sooraj and Chakor are getting drawn closer amidst all the sufferings and pain. 

We buzzed Vijayendra, but he was busy. 

Watch this space for more updates.    

