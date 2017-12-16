Sorry ladies! The drooling Nishant Malkhani is no more single

TV actor Nishant Malkhani who was last seen in ALT Balaji’s bold series Ragini MMS: Returns is currently in his happy days. The 30 year old actor is praised for for his good looks in the above mentioned series and is also set to star opposite Saif Ali Khan in Netflix’ Sacred Games. Nishant’s recent stint made him the new eye-candy in the industry.Despite being every girl’s dream guy the lad is not an eligible bachelor.

TellyChakkar has got a wind of the fact that the TV actor is no more single.

Subsequent to a brief research, we learned that Nishant has been dating another actress for quite some time. The lady who has got lucky is Afroz Khan. Afroz is an actress who is currently working in a film alongside Bigg Boss 9 fame Rishabh Sinha.

According to a source, both Afroz and Nishant met on the sets of a shoot and fell in love with each other. The relationship is just few months old and the duo has not even completed a year together. “They have been in a steady and strong relationship,” a little birdie close to the one of the actors confirmed.

To get a confirmation we buzzed Afroz, who denied the news. “We are just good friends,” Khan said.

Nishant who started his career with popular TV series Miley Jab Hum Tum remained unavailable for a comment.

The duo has refrained from posting any pictures together on social media. To keep their relationship a hush-hush affair the couple has desisted from any kind of PDA.

We wish the couple have happy and blissful life of togetherness.