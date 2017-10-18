Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' popular show, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which airs on Colors, is keeping the viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes by unfolding interesting twists and turns.

TellyChakkar.com has recently updated its viewers about the upcoming track that, Harman (Vivian Dsena) will turn a drummer in order to fulfill Saaya’s conditions.

Harman has come along with Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) to stay at the Kinners’ community where he has been coming across few challenges in order to prove his love for Soumya.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the series, amidst all the troubles, Soumya will happily show her love for Harman.

Our source informs us that, Soumya will keep Karwachauth fast for Harman. She will be elated to see Harman fulfilling all the challenges given by Saaya to him. She will happily put mehendi of Harman’s name and fast for his long life.”

Will happiness last longer for Soumya and Harman? Well, only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for comment.