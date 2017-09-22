Rashami Sharma Telefilms' popular drama Shakti that airs on Colors have been coming up with gripping twists and turns.

No matter how hard Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) and Harman (Vivian Dsena) try to be together, Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) always has a new plan to separate the two from each other.

This time again Preeto has been blackmailing Soumya so that she can stay away from Harman.

Soumya has always been in a dilemma because of Preeto's forced instructions over her. Now, we hear that Soumya will finally take a decision that will unfold a new twist in the tale.

Our source informs us, "Scared of Preeto's threat to kill her family members, Soumya will finally agree to become the Gurumaa of the kinners (transgenders). That's how she will sacrifice her love for Harman by taking this painful step."

How will Harman react to Soumya's step? Will he be able to stop Soumya from taking this step? The upcoming episodes of the daily will unearth the answers to these questions.

We tried but could not reach to Rubina for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.