Gear up to watch two new actors in SAB TV’s comedy drama TV, Biwi aur Main produced by Shashi Sumeet.

Tellychakkar.com has kept readers updated with each development in the show. As we havereported earlier, Sushmita Mukherjee and Rajesh Kumar joined the cast to play cameo roles in the show.

Now, we hear that Splitsvilla fame Subuhi Joshi and famous child artist Spandan Chaturdevi have been roped in to play important cameos in TV, Biwi aur Main.

According to our sources, Spandan’s character will declare to be one of the Gupta’s daughters. This announcement will shock Priya (Shruti Seth) and Amma Ji (Madhuri Sanjeev). They would wonder Spandan’s character is the daughter of which Gupta- Rajeev or Lokhande!

Subuhi will play celebrity in the show. Her entry will create trouble between Rajeev (Karan Veer Mehra) and Priya.

Subuhi confirmed the news with us.