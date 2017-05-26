Special ‘Jaya tea stall’ on the sets of Badho Bahu!

&TV’s Badho Bahu (Sunny Side Up and Humtum Telefilms) is a one of a kind show with a very unique story.

The star cast includes skilled and gifted actors like Rytasha Rathore, Prince Narula, Arhaan Khan, Antara Bannerjee and many others.

Like every team, the Badho Bahu cast has a lot of fun off-screen and spend some memorable moments. Interestingly, this &TV daily also has a fun member on set who is loved by everyone for the most unbelievable reason!

Jaya Ojha who plays Lucky's mother Malti is famous for her tea on the sets, and the cast just can't have enough of it.

Jaya shared, "Actually on every set, I make my own tea, especially after the lunch break when you feel sleepy. Gradually, all actors started drinking the tea I made." The actress who has her own kettle also has a variety of ingredients like her homemade chai masala and Darjeeling tea leaves.

And she added, "The crew members have become so fond of my tea that I have to get 1.5 litres of milk and make almost twenty-five cups of tea after the lunch break."

Making this a regular thing, actor Pankaj Dheer has actually put a board outside the actress' room which reads "Jaya Tea Stall". How funny!

Ojaswi Arora who plays the role of Kareena says, "On set, my favourite place to chill is Jaya ji's room. Very few know that every day after lunch she makes tea for the entire team.”

Sangeeta Panwar who plays Malti's jethani Kamla says, "Jaya's tea is famous on the sets. I actually look forward to the lunch breaks because of the special tea."

Well, surely nobody can say no to lunch breaks when there is a special tea waiting in line! Cheers to Jaya ji and her spirit of tea making and Jaya, you shouldn’t forget our Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also a chaiwala once upon a time!”

Wow, super fun, isn’t it? Even we feel like having a taste of the garma garam chai Jaya Ojha makes!

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more interesting updates!