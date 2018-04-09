Splitsvilla fame Hritu Zee with her boyfriend and other couple in Love School 3

Mumbai: TellyChakkar was the first one to report about the upcoming season of the reality show, Love School, which will be hosted by the popular couple, Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar. We also updated our readers that the new season of this dating show will have a new concept – singles will join the couples this year. Now TellyChakkar is back with another update.

According to our exclusive information, the makers are planning to go big with this season.

A little birdie informed that Splitsvilla fame Hritu Zee could feature in this season of the show along with her boyfriend.

Akash Chaudhary you think?

Well, no, you are sadly mistaken. Hritu who was one of the most controversial and bold contestants from the last season of Splitsvilla will participate in Love School with her real boyfriend.

Hritu is dating Ambuj Gautam, a model from Mumbai. In fact, if sources are to be believed, the duo has been seeing each other since quite a long time.

Her stint with Splitsvilla got her much claim. Her closeness with her co-contestant Akash Chaudhary raised many eyebrows; however, it seems they were nothing but just friends. If rumours are to be believed, the couple is doing the show unless some last minute changes occur.

Along with Hritu and Ambuj, TV actor Mohit Duseja will also be a part of the series along with his girlfriend Sakshi Magoo. The couple has been finalized for the show.

When we contacted Hritu, she said, “I can’t comment anything as of now.” On the other hand, Mohit asked us to call him later.

According to our information, the cast will fly down tomorrow night, 10 April, for the shooting of the show. The shoot will go on floors soon in a day or two.

Are you excited for the upcoming season of the show which is produced by EndemolShine India?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.