News

Splitsvilla fame, Siddharth Sharma to reveal top Indian porn stars in his next

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
05 Dec 2017 01:07 PM

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Vikas Gupta launching a YouTube channel and post that, a digital app in the month of February.

We also mentioned how Vikas’ production house, Lost Boy Productions has slated 2 shows on the channel. Out of the two, the show titled 36 Secrets will have biggies in the likes of Karan Kundra, Prince Narula and Niti Taylor revealing their deepest and dirtiest secrets.

(Also Read: Vikas to expose Niti, Karan, Prince and others' dirty secrets)

And now we bring to you the latest update on their second show.

The maker is planning to bring back the VJ era! The show titled Top 9 will be a countdown series and the chocolate boy, Siddharth Sharma, best known for his stint in Splitsvilla X has been roped in for the show.

Post some brief news digging, we found out that the shooting for the show has already begun. The concept of the show is such that the host will discuss top 9 quirky topics in each episode. The subjects of discussion will vary from top 9 celebrity kids to haunted areas to Indian porn stars. The show will target bold themes with oddity.

The series is said to be launched by the month of December. This will be Siddharth’s first show as a host. In the past, the Delhi lad has been seen in shows like Big F.

We couldn’t reach Siddharth for a comment. The officials from Lost Boy productions were also unavailable for a comment.

Tags > Vikas Gupta, YouTube channel, Karan Kundra, Prince Narula, Niti Taylor, Splitsvilla X,

