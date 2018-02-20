Splitsvilla fame Viren Singh to enter Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav

Mumbai: Big Magic’s Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav is set to witness a major track in its upcoming episode. The show which stars Rohit Bakshi will see a new entry. Jalandhar an extremely popular duplicate of Lord Shiva will be introduced in the storyline. He was one evil character who using his tactics tied all the lords.

For the evil character, Jalandhar, the makers have roped in TV actor Viren Singh. The hot lad, who rose to fame courtesy his participation in the 8th season of reality show, Splitsvilla. He was part of many TV shows like Itti Si Khushi, Code Red and Sapne Suhane Ladkapan Ke.

The actor who hails from Rajasthan has already started shooting for the show. When we contacted Viren, he confirmed the news with us. He said, “Yes I’ve already started shooting for the show. I’m just excited to play a negative character.”

Apparently, his episode will go on air from the coming Wednesday. Are you excited to watch Viren in his evil character?

