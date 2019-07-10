News

Splitsvilla Season 2 winner Sakshi Pradhan to play a villain in THIS show

MUMBAI: Sakshi Pradhan, who won season 2 of the reality show MTV Splitsvilla and was also seen hosting the Travel Show Kissed By The Sea, has bagged a new project. She has been roped in to play a key role in Zee5 Original series, Poison. 

The high octane action thriller, which also stars Bollywood actors like Arbaaz Khan, Riya Sen, Freddy Daruwala, Tanuj Virwani, will revolve around mafia groups in Mumbai. Sakshi will play the main antagonist holding her own against actors like Arbaaz Khan and Freddy Daruwala. 

Speaking about her role, Sakshi told the media, “I am playing Rani, who hails from a small suburb of Mumbai, Nalasopara and she leads a gang of four men. Her journey from Mumbai to Goa brings about a whole lot of transformation and I play this woman gangster in the film. The character is very brutal and she mercilessly kills people and does not think twice even when she has to kill her lover.”

The actress, who is also part of the horror-comedy Booo Sabki Phategi, further added, “I had to heavy-duty action scenes and stunts in the film and it was a great experience. I feel this is the role of a lifetime because I have never gotten an opportunity to do so many things in one role. Rani transforms from wearing salwar suits to a typical Goa girl while playing the gangster."
