Spoiler Alert: Anushka to teach Balwant a lesson in Colors’ Laado 2

The loyal viewers of Colors’ popular daily Laado 2 (Dhaval Gada) have recently seen how Anushka (Avika Gor) was being tortured ever since she got married to Yuvraj (Shalien Malhotra) whose only motive was to take revenge from Anushka.

Now the time has come when Anushka will rise up as a strong soul.

Anushka is the one who always stands up for the right even if she has to stand alone and in the coming episodes the viewers are going to witness more of this side of Anushka.

We hear that Anushka will teach Balwant (Rituraj Singh) a lesson in the coming episodes.

Our source informs us that in the forthcoming episodes, Anushka will notice Balwant misbehaving with the maid of their house. Further, Anushka will decide to teach Balwant a lesson and she will put a lot of chilli powder on him.

Anushka will warn Balwant for not repeating such acts while he will be asking for her help because of the irritation caused by the chilli powder.

Will Balwant realize his mistake now? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable for comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.