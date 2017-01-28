Spoiler alert: Dev-Sonakshi’s ugly fights to continue in Kuch Rang...

The post leap drama in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) is getting intense by each passing day.

It seems like happy days are faraway for Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes).

Audience already saw the duo fighting for the same office building. Now, Dev has decided to make Sonkashi’s life hell.

As per a source, Dev and Sonakshi’s ugly office fights will continue as Dev will create a lot of problems for the poor girl.

On the other hand, Sonakshi’s parents will also learn about their fights. Bijoy (Jagat Rawat) will watch her daughter struggling and fighting with rude and arrogant Dev.

We also hear that Dev will come face to face with his daughter Suhana (Aaliya Shah) very soon. The two will bond really well and by her talks and acts, Suhana will remind Dev of Sonakshi.

Will Dev learn about Suhana being his daughter? What will happen when this truth will get exposed?

