Adaa Khan
Aly Goni
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Tanuj Virwani
Barun Sobti
Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
Spoiler Alert: Here’s what to expect in Ishqbaaaz next

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2017 07:17 PM

Four Lions’ Ishqbaaaz doesn’t fail to keep audience hooked to its nail biting drama.

The Star Plus daily recently saw Dakksh (Karan Khanna) giving a hard time to Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna). With him ordering Shivaay to introduce Anika as his mistress things will really get heated up soon.

Now coming to the upcoming tracks, Shivaay, while on a quest to sort out his sister Priyanka’s (Subha Rajput) life, will come across a hard truth.

Shivaay will soon find out that it is not Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) who is the illegitimate child, but it is him!

Whaaaat?

Shocked, aren’t you?

Shared a source, “A eunuch will meet Shivaay and ask him to be alert of deception in the coming days (Ides of March, soothsayer, do you say?). Well, the man will suddenly find himself in a pool of trouble soon after.”

While he will get Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer) home after all the debacle that took place, she will suddenly go missing leaving the family shocked. Blaming himself for the same, he will embark upon a quest only to face his shocking parental truth.”

Shivaay will find out that Kamini (Amrapali Gupta) is his father’s ex-girlfriend and his real mother.

How will Shivaay react to this truth? Will he share the same with his brothers?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked for more spicy news from the world of TV and Bollywood.

Shivaay-Anika, Ishqbaaaz, Star Plus, TV show, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, Subha rajput, Kunal Jaisingh

