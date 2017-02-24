Spoiler alert: Here's what to expect in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein next

Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) will see an emotion packed drama soon.

Firstly, the families will be seen celebrating Shagun’s (Anita Hassanandani) baby shower organised in a traditional way.

Raman (Karan Patel) will be seen re-living his happy moments with Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and his family disguised as Gulabo. He would further tell Pihu (Ruhanika Dhawan) that he is her father who is cross dressing as Gulabo to be with her and Ishita. The little kid would be overjoyed to find her dad back.

Awww...cute na?

Now coming to some thrill, as we already reported, Nidhi (Pavitra Punia) will try to harm Shagun and her baby by mixing poison in her food at the same function.

Here checkout:

Shocking, isn’t it?

But fret not readers, for our very own Gulabo will manage to save Shagun. Unknowingly, Gulabo would spill the poison laden kheer saving Shagun.

Post that, Gulabo will also be seen saving Ishita, when she would be about to fall down.

Such a saviour he is!!

Impressed by Gulabo’s act, Ishita and Shagun will decide to help the woman and reunite her with her husband.

Shares a source, “The two ladies would go on to plan a date for Gulabo and her husband. They would cook a special meal for them and ask Gulabo to invite her husband.”

OMG! What would Raman do now? Where would be find a husband for Gulabo?

Take out your tub of popcorn guys for things are going to be really exciting.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.