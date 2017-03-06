Spoiler alert: Read to know the new twist in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Marriage, kidnap, memory loss, accident, revelation is what we have been seeing all this while in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefims).

As per the current track, Purab (Vin Rana) met with a severe accident and enters a state of coma. The accident was well planned by Tanu (Leena Jumani) and Nikhil (Rujut Dahiya).

When Alia (Shikha Singh) learnt about Purab’s mishap she slapped Tanu and warned her to stay away from him.

Now, in the coming episode, Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) will organize a music launch party and will invite Pragya (Sriti Jha) on stage as she will be the inspiration for the song.

On the other hand, Tanu will get angry and finally decide to kill Pragya by herself.

Holy crap!

Will Tanu succeed in her plans this time?

