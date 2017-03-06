Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

poll

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Spoiler alert: Read to know the new twist in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2017 01:16 PM

Marriage, kidnap, memory loss, accident, revelation is what we have been seeing all this while in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefims).

As per the current track, Purab (Vin Rana) met with a severe accident and enters a state of coma. The accident was well planned by Tanu (Leena Jumani) and Nikhil (Rujut Dahiya).

When Alia (Shikha Singh) learnt about Purab’s mishap she slapped Tanu and warned her to stay away from him.

Now, in the coming episode, Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) will organize a music launch party and will invite Pragya (Sriti Jha) on stage as she will be the inspiration for the song.

On the other hand, Tanu will get angry and finally decide to kill Pragya by herself.

Holy crap!

Will Tanu succeed in her plans this time?

The actors remained busy filming and did not revert to our validation queries.

Tags > Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya, Balaji Telefims, Vin Rana, Leena Jumani, Rujut Dahiya, Shikha Singh, Shabbir Ahluwalia,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top