Spoiler Alert: Shocking twists ahead in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

The spine-chilling horror story Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (Sphereorigins) has struck the right chords with the audience.

From drama galore to some great performances, the Star Plus weekend show has become a favourite among masses.

Last seen, Geetanjali (Surbhi Jyoti) has been left in a fix with a young kid Priyam claiming to be the reincarnation of her dead husband Abhimanyu (Shoaib Ibrahim).

Now, in the coming episodes, the young boy will start getting possessive and behave aggressively in matters related to Geetanjali.

Wanting to prove that she is moved on in life, Geetanjali will decide to get engaged to her childhood friend Rajveer (Shaleen Malhotra).

And here comes a twist, Geetanjali’s step sister Kavya (Sreejita De) will also try her best to woo Rajveer, with her developing a soft corner for him. But seeing him agree to the engagement with Geetanjali, Kavya will once again get into a destructive mood.

Shares a source, “Kavya and Priyam will be utterly upset over the alliance between Rajveer-Geetanjali and plan to ruin the same. On the other hand, Rishabh’s (Sharad Kelkar) past will come haunting him again as he will remember his lover Ragini.”

Phew! Too much drama, isn’t it? But wait, there’s more.

During the engagement ceremony Priyam will shock everyone by announcing that Abhimanyu was not killed in an accident but he was murdered!

OMG! That’s quite a shocker!

Who would have killed Abhimanyu? Is he really telling the truth?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.