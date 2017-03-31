Hot Downloads

Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Naura
Naura

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Spoiler Alert: What's next on &TV’s Gangaa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2017 04:50 PM

A lot of major drama is getting unfold in the ongoing episodes of &TV’s popular daily Gangaa (Sphereorigins).

Recently, viewers have seen how Gangaa (Aditi Sharma) wants to lead the life of Sagar's (Vishal Vashishtha) widow than being with Shiv (Shakti Anand).

On the other hand, Sagar had taken promise from Shiv that he will take care of Gangaa after his death.

With Gangaa stuck to her decision while Shiv trying to keep his promise, viewers will get to see some major drama in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “Shiv will try his best to make Gangaa stop while she will refuse to live with him. The villagers will come to meet Shiv and taking advantage of the situation, Gangaa will try to annoy Shiv with her acts so that he gets embarrassed, in front of all the villagers, and leaves her.”

What will happen next? Will Shiv leave Gangaa?

We buzzed Aditi but she remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > &TV, Gangaa, Aditi Sharma, Vishal Vashishtha, Shakti Anand,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top