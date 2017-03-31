Spoiler Alert: What's next on &TV’s Gangaa

A lot of major drama is getting unfold in the ongoing episodes of &TV’s popular daily Gangaa (Sphereorigins).

Recently, viewers have seen how Gangaa (Aditi Sharma) wants to lead the life of Sagar's (Vishal Vashishtha) widow than being with Shiv (Shakti Anand).

On the other hand, Sagar had taken promise from Shiv that he will take care of Gangaa after his death.

With Gangaa stuck to her decision while Shiv trying to keep his promise, viewers will get to see some major drama in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “Shiv will try his best to make Gangaa stop while she will refuse to live with him. The villagers will come to meet Shiv and taking advantage of the situation, Gangaa will try to annoy Shiv with her acts so that he gets embarrassed, in front of all the villagers, and leaves her.”

What will happen next? Will Shiv leave Gangaa?

We buzzed Aditi but she remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.