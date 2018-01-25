Spoilers: Major details of R. Madhavan’s Breathe leaked

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe’s first look created quite a stir on the digital space. Amazon Prime’s upcoming psycho-thriller has not just a stellar star cast but also an intriguing storyline. The trilingual Original is a gritty psychological-drama narrating the struggle between morality and desperation.

It follows the story of Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh), a brilliant but unconventional officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, who puts the pieces together of seemingly unconnected deaths of organ donors that lead to an unlikely suspect - the affable Danny Mascarenhas (R. Madhavan). As Danny faces the difficult choice between morality and the slim possibility of saving his dying son’s life, Kabir is not willing to stop till he cracks the case and delivers justice.

The first three episodes will stream together on 26, January. However, TellyChakkar has some major details of the first three episodes that will leave the audience perplexed.

The first episode is titled “The Promise”. Danny’s world comes crashing down as Josh (Danny’s son)’s health deteriorates rapidly and death becomes a matter of time. Organ transplantation is the only hope for Josh’s survival. His father makes a dangerous commitment to himself and walks down a path where there’s no U-turn. Kabir cracks a nexus between a corrupt cop and a local drug cartel but in doing so exposes himself and his unit to public criticism on social media.

The second episode titled “The Hunt Begins” will talk about the chase and hunt between the two primary characters. In the episode, Danny starts researching about the organ donation process. After tracking down potential organ donors Danny zeroes in on his first target, Verma, and plots an unconventional way, to bring Josh one step closer to survival. Kabir refuses to let go of his troubled memories as he and Ria (Kabir’s wife) face divorce.

“Safety First” the third episode, will be a major cliffhanger, since post three episodes, there will be a season break. Danny gets emboldened and selects his second target, the young techie Rahul. When Danny’s best-laid plan goes awry, he makes a desperate and brutal attempt. Kabir’s instinct leads him to begin an investigation into the case. Kabir and Prakash (Kabir’s deputy) are convinced that there is more to Rahul’s accident than meets the eye.

What do you think of the spoilers? Intriguing enough to hook to the audience?