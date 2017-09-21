&TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! has never failed to entertain the audience. The quirky characters and the plot have worked well for the channel.

Now, in the coming episodes the slapstick comedy will see another funny set of events.

We have learned that in the coming episode this week, the Modern Colony (fictional) will witness the scare of psycho.

The episode will also see the return of the show’s popular News Anchor. Played by actor Sohit Soni, the news anchor usually comes out of the TV and speaks to its viewers. This has always tickled the funny ribs of the audience.

It happens so that, Masterji will be watching the news when the news anchor in his quirky style will be reading the news. The anchor will inform Masterji about the a psycho who has run out of an Agra mental asylum.

According to our source, the psycho will appear very casual. No one can identify the psycho because he’ll be very regular during day time. The psycho will hide in the Modern Colony and create a lot of ruckus.

Our little birdie, maintains that the upcoming episodes will be a laughter riot. It will be interesting to see what will happen to the major characters in this Benaifer Kohli production.

For more such interesting updates, keep a tab on this space.



