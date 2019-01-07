Sreesanth’s wife smells foul in acid attack comment on Dipika Kakkar

: Bigg Boss Season 12 has ended recently but the drama revolving around the show is still on.Two of the most popular contestants from the show were Sreesanth and Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim. The duo grew extremely close to each other and developed a brother-sister bond. Dipika won the show against Sreesanth and this seems to have not gone down well with the latter’s fans.There has been a constant war of words on social media about Sreesanth being more deserving than Dipika.A fan took to Instagram yesterday and threatened Dipika of acid attack. TellyChakkar also reported about it.The latest buzz is that, Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvaneshwari, who is super active on social media, tweeted about it today. She feels that someone else has portrayed as Sree’s fan and posted to malign his fandom.Read the post here: