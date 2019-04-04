News

Srijit Mukherji can go to a War with THESE actors

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2019 06:57 PM

KOLKATA: With his upcoming film Vinci Da all set to hit the theatres soon, Srijit Mukherji is on a promotional spree.

Vinci Da is a thriller film, backed by SVF. The upcoming Bengali film is scheduled to release on 12th April, 2019.

Srijit took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture featuring him, Rudranil Ghosh, and Ritwick Chakraborty. He captioned the photo as, “Will happily go to war with these two actors! #VinciDa #Promotions.”

After some time, he again posted a picture and this team the trio was joined by Anirban Bhattacharya and they all happily posed as Srijit clicked the selfie. “And I can go to a World War with these three actors! #Vincida #Promotions,” read his caption.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Srijit Mukherji’s directorial Vinci Da stars the trio -- Rudranil Ghosh, Ritwick Chakraborty and Anirban Bhattacharya. In addition to them, Sohini Sarkar, Riddhi Sen, and Bharat Kaul amongst others are also part of the project. The film will release on 12th April, 2019.

